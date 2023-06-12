Union Minister Sonowal chairs high-level meeting to review Cyclone Biparjoy preparedness

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials of the port authority to review preparedness for the upcoming Cyclone Biparjoy in the Northern Arabian Sea which is heading towards Gujarat Coast and is expected to make landfall on around June 15. During the virtual meeting, Sonowal directed the senior officers to take every possible measure to ensure that people living in vulnerable locations are safe, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat in view of the extremely severe cyclonic storm "Biparjoy" over the east-central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea. The extremely severe cyclonic storm over east-central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea moved northwards with a speed of 7 kmph during the past six hours and lay centered at 8 am on Monday about 320 km southwest of Porbandar, 360 km south-southwest of Devbhumi Dwarka, 440 km south of Jakhau Port, 440 km south-southwest of Naliya and 620 km south of Karachi (Pakistan).

An IMD release mentioned of storm surge warning in Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar and Morbi districts of Gujarat and said a storm surge of about 2 -3 m above the astronomical tide is likely to inundate the low-lying areas of the districts during the time of landfall. "Damage expected over Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Morbi and Junagarh and Rajkot districts of Gujarat on June 15. Total destruction of thatched houses/ extensive damage to Kutcha houses. Some damage to Pucca houses. The potential threat from flying objects," it said.

The India Meteorological Department said the cyclone is very likely to move nearly northward till June 14 morning, then move north-northeastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by noon of June 15 as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph. The weather office also cautioned about bending and uprooting power and communication poles.

It said there may be major damage to "kutcha and pucca roads," flooding of escape routes. minor disruption of railways and overhead power lines and signalling systems. "Widespread damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards, falling of green coconuts and tearing of palm fronds. Blowing down bushy trees like mango. Small boats and country crafts may get detached from moorings," it said and added that visibility might be severely affected due to salt spray.

Fishermen have also been issued an advisory for the next five days. Those out in the open sea are advised to return to the coast.IMD said that along and Gujarat coast, squally wind speed could reach 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph on June 12 and become 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph from June 13 to the evening of June 14. "Gale wind speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph very likely to prevail from 14th June evening and becoming 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph from June 15 morning for subsequent 12 hours," it said.

The weather office said squally wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph is very likely to prevail along and off the remaining districts of Saurashtra coast on June 14 and 15. It said sea conditions likely to be rough to very rough till June 14 evening and high to phenomenal thereafter till June 15 at noon. The sea conditions are expected to improve after June 15. (ANI)

