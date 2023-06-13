Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Bawana, 15 fire tenders reach spot

A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Bawana Industrial area late on Monday night, officials said. No casualty or injury to anyone has been reported so far, they said.

Delhi Fire Services officials said that they received a call about the fire late on Monday evening, after which 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. "A total of 15 fire engines are present at the spot. No injuries have been reported. Efforts are underway to douse the fire," Sarvajeet, an official with Delhi Fire Service told ANI.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

