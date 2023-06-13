Left Menu

Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Bawana, 15 fire tenders reach spot

"A total of 15 fire engines are present at the spot. No injuries have been reported. Efforts are underway to douse the fire," Sarvajeet, an official with Delhi Fire Service told ANI.

ANI | Updated: 13-06-2023 07:54 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 07:54 IST
Visual from spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Bawana Industrial area late on Monday night, officials said. No casualty or injury to anyone has been reported so far, they said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

