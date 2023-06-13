Left Menu

Punjab Police arrest close aide of gangster Goldy Brar

DGP said that an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of IPC, the Arms Act and also under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

ANI | Updated: 13-06-2023 07:56 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 07:56 IST
Punjab Police arrest close aide of gangster Goldy Brar
Gangster Harpreet Singh (Photo Source:DGP Punjab Police Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Gangster Task Force of Punjab Police have arrested gangster Harpreet Singh, a close associate of fugitive gangster Goldy Brar and mastermind of Pardeep Singh murder case of Kotkapura. "In a major breakthrough, Anti-Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) has arrested Gangster Harpreet Singh, a close associate of fugitive Gangster Goldy Brar and mastermind of Pardeep Singh Murder Case of Kotkapura. On November 10, 2022, Six Gangsters had killed Pardeep Singh," Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet on Monday.

DGP said that an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of IPC, the Arms Act and also under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. "FIR was registered under relevant sections of IPC, Arms Act & Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Further Investigation is ongoing. @PunjabPoliceInd is fully committed to destroy the criminals' network as per directions of CM @BhagwantMann," DGP further added.

Further investigation is underway, officials said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

 Global
2
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
3
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
4
BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023