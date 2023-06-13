MP Satpura Bhawan fire: 11 hours on, dousing operation still underway

Dousing operations are still in progress at Satpura Bhawan in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal where a massive fire broke out on Monday afternoon, officials said. The fire was yet to be brought under control even at 03.30 am.

The third, fourth, fifth and sixth floors of the building were the worst affected due to the blaze, and according to officials, flames have been brought under control. "The flames have been controlled but there is a cloud of smoke at different places, due to which there is a possibility that it may catch fire later but teams are working," Bhopal Commissioner of Police Harinarayanachari Mishra told ANI.

He further said that as of now, there is no need for Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters as of now. "Primarily it has come to the fore that the cause of the fire is due to a short circuit, but a team of experts has been formed to investigate it," Mishra said.

The fire broke out at around 4.00 pm in the office of the Tribal Welfare Department operating on the third floor of the building. The reason for the fire is suspected to be a short circuit in the AC, however, an inquiry will be done into the incident.

As the fire spread, all the officers and employees in the department were taken out safely in time, due to which no casualty occurred. The actual damage caused by the fire will be assessed only after the fire is extinguished. Several fire fighters are engaged in the operation to bring the situation under control.

Bhopal Collector Asheesh Singh said that the operation is underway and the situation will be under control soon. "All available resources including fire tenders, Army and CISF were mobilised. The situation seems to be under control. I am hopeful that the fire will be doused soon," Singh said.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang said that the operation is underway and the Chief Minister is himself monitoring the situation. "Operations are underway to douse the fire. Wherever resources are available, we are making full use of them. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is monitoring the situation at the spot. All the administration here is engaged in controlling the fire. We hope that soon the fire will be under control," Sarang said.

Calling it an unfortunate incident, Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Prabhuram Chaudhary said that an inquiry will be conducted into the incident. "It is an unfortunate incident. The administration is engaged in dousing the fire. CM also spoke with PM and all efforts are being made. A high-level inquiry will be conducted into the incident," he said.

Initially, the fire incident occurred on the third floor of the building and later it spread up to the sixth floor of the building. On getting the information about the incident fire tenders rushed to the spot and started extinguishing the fire.

CM Chouhan talked with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and sought help from the Air Force to douse the fire. He also spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, informed him about the incident and sought necessary help. On the directions of the Defence Minister, IAF's AN 32 and Mi-15 aircraft were sent to Bhopal for the dousing operation.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a phone call and informed him about the fire incident. He apprised PM Modi of the efforts of the State Government in dousing the fire and the help received from various departments of the Central Government.

PM Modi assured the Chief Minister of all possible help from the Centre. Besides, the CM announced a committee to find out the preliminary causes of the fire.

The committee includes Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home Rajesh Rajoura, Principal Secretary (PS) Urban Neeraj Mandloi, Principal Secretary (PS) PWD (Public works Department) Sukhbir Singh and Additional Director General of Police (ADG) fire. After finding the preliminary cause in the investigation, the committee will hand over the report to CM Chouhan. (ANI)

