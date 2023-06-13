Left Menu

Man shot dead inside car in Delhi's Najafgarh, police suspect personal enmity

ANI | Updated: 13-06-2023 07:58 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 07:58 IST
Visual of car in which victim was shot dead (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A man was allegedly shot dead inside a car in Delhi's Najafgarh area on Monday, the police said. According to Delhi police officials, the victim was identified as Dhilu (35), a resident of Galibpur village.

Although the case seems to be of personal enmity, the police are investigating it from all angles. DCP Dwarka M Harsha Vardhan said that the man was shot dead inside his car.

"The deceased has been identified and the accused is also being identified. It seems to be a case of personal enmity but we are investigating the case from all angles," he said. Further investigation is underway in the case, he added.

More details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

