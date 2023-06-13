Man shot dead inside car in Delhi's Najafgarh, police suspect personal enmity
"The deceased has been identified and the accused is also being identified. It seems to be a case of personal enmity but we are investigating the case from all angles," he said.
- Country:
- India
A man was allegedly shot dead inside a car in Delhi's Najafgarh area on Monday, the police said. According to Delhi police officials, the victim was identified as Dhilu (35), a resident of Galibpur village.
Although the case seems to be of personal enmity, the police are investigating it from all angles. DCP Dwarka M Harsha Vardhan said that the man was shot dead inside his car.
"The deceased has been identified and the accused is also being identified. It seems to be a case of personal enmity but we are investigating the case from all angles," he said. Further investigation is underway in the case, he added.
More details awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Dhilu
- Najafgarh
- Galibpur village
ALSO READ
Rain lashes several parts of Delhi-NCR
Wrestlers will be allowed to protest at any suitable place other than Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police
Delhi HC dismisses plea challenging permission to exchange Rs 2,000 currency notes without requisition slip, ID proof.
Delhi HC issues notice to Yasin Malik on NIA plea seeking death penalty instead of life term for him in terror funding case.
Decision will be taken in party's interest, says Congress president Kharge as Gehlot, Pilot called in Delhi to resolve issues