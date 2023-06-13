Left Menu

Telangana: Toddler attacked by stray dogs, sustains multiple injuries

The boy sustained injuries to his head and stomach in the attack and is currently undergoing treatment.

ANI | Updated: 13-06-2023 08:02 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 08:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A 3-year-old toddler sustained injuries on his head and stomach after suffering a dog attack in Telangana's Kamareddy on Monday. The incident happened in Mudholi village of Gandhari Mandal, Kamareddy. The boy was playing outside the function hall when the dog suddenly attacked him.

The locals who saw the boy in pain somehow moved the dog away and took the boy to the hospital. The boy has sustained injuries on his head and stomach and is currently undergoing treatment.

However, the official statement from the police and the municipal authorities is awaited into the incident. Notably, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao had said back in February that he would work in 'full capacity' to ensure that dog attacks don't take place in future.

He made the remarks while reacting over the death of a five-year-old boy who was mauled by start dogs in Hyderabad. "We have been trying to tackle street dog menace in our municipalities. We've created animal care centres and animal birth control centres. My sincere condolences to the family and we'll ensure that our best is done so that these incidents are not repeated," the BRS leader had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

