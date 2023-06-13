Left Menu

J-K: Three men booked under PSA for anti-national activities in Baramulla

The Baramulla Police, on Tuesday, booked three men under the Public Safety Act for being allegedly involved in anti-national activities, said the statement by the Jammu and Kashmir police.

Three men booked by Baramula Police (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Baramulla Police, on Tuesday, booked three men under the Public Safety Act for being allegedly involved in anti-national activities, said the statement by the Jammu and Kashmir police. The three were identified as Mohammad Ashraf Mir of Wussan Pattan, Mohammad Yaseen Bhat of Tapper Pattan and Wasid Ashraf Sofi of Watergam Wagoora.

"Acting tough against ANEs, Baramulla Police booked two persons namely Mohd Ashraf Mir S/O Assadullah Mir of Wussan Pattan, Mohammad Yaseen Bhat S/O Gh Mohi Uddin of Tapper Pattan & Wasid Ashraf Sofi S/O Mohammad Ashraf Sofi of Watergam Wagoora under Public Safety Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent Authority", added the statement. Further, the statement said that the persons had been detained and lodged in District Jail Udhampur, Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jail Jammu and District Jail Kathua respectively.

In addition to this, the statement said that many cases had been registered against the persons for being indulged in anti-national activities. "Pertinent to mention that many cases are registered against these persons who were involved in anti-national activities. The statement said that despite their involvement in many FIR, they did not mend their anti-national activities", said the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

