Dabur ropes in actor Nora Fatehi as brand ambassador for cooling oil

Dabur India Ltd on Tuesday said it has roped in Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi as the brand ambassador for its newly launched cooling oil, Dabur Cool King Thanda Tel.

Dabur India Vice President-Marketing Abhishek Jugran said Fatehi will be instrumental in deepening consumer connect, particularly in the Hindi heartland, as the company looks to expand the brand's footprint.

''Nora Fatehi is the perfect brand ambassador for Dabur Cool King. She is young, vibrant, and stylish, and she embodies the cool, refreshing feeling that Dabur Cool King delivers,'' he added.

