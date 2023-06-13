No plans of draining Hartbeespoort Dam: Magalies Water confirms

Magalies Water has disputed media reports about the entity’s plans of draining the Hartbeespoort Dam, as part of its water resource management plan.

According to the weekend report by an online newspaper publication, North West Times, as part of Magalies Water’s water resource management implementation plan, which was approved by the Department of Water and Sanitation in addressing water quality challenges, the Crocodile West Catchment which includes the Hartbeespoort Dam, will be drained.

Magalies Water spokesperson, David Magae, noted that in a media statement issued on 25 May 2023, Magalies Water confirmed its three-year appointment as an implementing agent on behalf of the Department of Water and Sanitation, and set out clear plans in remedying the water quality challenges, which has beset the Hartbeespoort Dam and surrounding areas, as a result of the negative effects of the Hyacinth.

Magae confirmed that Magalies Water has no plans of draining the Hartbeespoort Dam as alleged, noting that if was, the case would be contrary to the approved water resource management implementation plan.

He said the entity views the genesis of the media report as reckless, irresponsible, and unethical as in its entirety failed to meet the basic tenets of ethical journalism.

“There was unnecessary panic from the public, and other media outlets understandably as sustainable of potable water which is of the highest quality in the North West remains a subject of interest among various stakeholders.

“Neither did the publication afford Magalies Water as an implementing agent on behalf of the department, or the Department of Water and Sanitation itself an opportunity to confirm and or deny these allegations, which have no basis,” Magae said in statement.

Magae added that during an interaction with the publication, it has since been revealed that the story was authorised for publication by the editorial team, without having verified the allegations, and with no credible source to corroborate the contents, which is confirmatory of Magalies Water’s stance in respect of substandard journalism practices.

“Further the publication failed to issue a retraction and or an apology, after it failed to produce any evidence to validate its news story, which was shared far-and-wide across various digital media platforms.

“We call on the public to exercise calm, as there will be no draining of the Hartbeespoort Dam and Magalies Water’s key priority is determining a permanent solution to the Hyacinth challenge in the dam and improving the water quality in the catchment.

“Magalies Water has begun in earnest with its work on the Crocodile West Catchment, which includes among others investigating and conducting trials on various methods of removing the Hyacinth from the dam (dredging) and not draining the water resource as alleged,” Magae said.

He said the public and media will be updated in due course on the work towards improving water quality in the catchment area, including the dam.

