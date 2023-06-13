As soil caves in at MGNREGA site in Haryana, three women workers killed, four rescued

Three out of seven Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) women workers, who were buried under the soil while digging a pond in the Pataudi area of Gurugram, died on the spot, a police official said on Tuesday. As per the official, three women died on the spot while four women were rescued and immediately taken to the nearest hospital.

The mishap happened around 10:30 am. "Digging work of a pond under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) was going on in a village under Pataudi PS limits. Eight women workers who were taking rest under the mound of the pond were trapped after it caved in. Three of them have died while four others sustained injuries," Varun Dahiya, ACP Crime of Gurugram said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)