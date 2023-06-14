Left Menu

Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik reviews preparations for Rath Yatra

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday chaired Rathayatra Co-ordination Committee Meeting and reviewed the preparedness for the coming Rathyatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri. The Chief Minister attended the meeting Virtually, said an official statement.

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2023 00:27 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 00:24 IST
Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik reviews preparations for Rath Yatra
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday chaired Rathayatra Co-ordination Committee meeting and reviewed the preparedness for the coming Rathyatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri. The Chief Minister attended the meeting virtually, said an official statement. "The entire world is waiting for Mahaprabhu's Rathayatra. It is the responsibility of all of us to conduct it in a smooth manner." Patnaik directed the concerned departments and authorities to take special measures for the smooth conduct of the festival and draw up a plan for devotees in view of the heatwave situation.

It has been decided in the meeting that all the rituals at the temple should be performed on time, and special attention should be given to the safety and other facilities of devotees visiting Puri. Special arrangements should be made in view of the heat wave during the ongoing summer season, the official release said. Patnaik also instructed officials to ensure that the devotees coming from the country and abroad should return with a "good feeling".

Patnaik also asked to make all necessary security and other important arrangements for the Rath Yatra keeping in view the large number of devotees from within the county and abroad, it added. The meeting was attended by senior Government officials including the Chief Secretary, DGP, Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple, Ministers, Servitors of the temple and other senior officials from different concerned departments. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India
3
Watch Video: SpaceX marks 200th successful landing of orbital class rocket

Watch Video: SpaceX marks 200th successful landing of orbital class rocket

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023