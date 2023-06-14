Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik reviews preparations for Rath Yatra

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday chaired Rathayatra Co-ordination Committee meeting and reviewed the preparedness for the coming Rathyatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri. The Chief Minister attended the meeting virtually, said an official statement. "The entire world is waiting for Mahaprabhu's Rathayatra. It is the responsibility of all of us to conduct it in a smooth manner." Patnaik directed the concerned departments and authorities to take special measures for the smooth conduct of the festival and draw up a plan for devotees in view of the heatwave situation.

It has been decided in the meeting that all the rituals at the temple should be performed on time, and special attention should be given to the safety and other facilities of devotees visiting Puri. Special arrangements should be made in view of the heat wave during the ongoing summer season, the official release said. Patnaik also instructed officials to ensure that the devotees coming from the country and abroad should return with a "good feeling".

Patnaik also asked to make all necessary security and other important arrangements for the Rath Yatra keeping in view the large number of devotees from within the county and abroad, it added. The meeting was attended by senior Government officials including the Chief Secretary, DGP, Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple, Ministers, Servitors of the temple and other senior officials from different concerned departments. (ANI)

