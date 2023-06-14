Left Menu

UP: Farmer hangs self over Rs 18 lakh recovery notice

His family however claimed that he was upset and died by suicide over the recovery notice issued to him last week in connection to an accident case.

UP: Farmer hangs self over Rs 18 lakh recovery notice
A 38-year-old farmer allegedly died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Amroh district after a local court issued him a recovery notice of over Rs 18 lakh in connection with a year-old accident case, the police said on Tuesday. Officials said that a suicide note was also recovered from the body, on the basis of which a probe has been initiated into the matter.

"On June 11, in the Saidangali area, we got information that a farmer, identified as Madan, had allegedly hanged self at his residence," Amroha SP Aditya Langeh said. SP said that his family however claimed that he was upset and died by suicide over the recovery notice issued to him last week in connection to an accident case.

When the police investigated the case, they found that Madan had been accused of an accident in June 2022. "Recently, a tribunal court gave him a notice for over Rs 18 lakh for the same. The family members have said that the deceased was under pressure over the recovery notice," said Amroha SP Aditya Langeh.

They said that they have recovered a suicide note from the deceased and will take appropriate action after further investigation. "After post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family. Further action will be taken after the investigation is complete," SP added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

