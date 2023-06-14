Left Menu

G20 Agriculture Ministers Meeting in Hyderabad from June 15-17

The final meeting is in Hyderabad.Besides India, 29 other countries will participate in the three-day event, he had said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-06-2023 11:01 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 10:55 IST
G20 Agriculture Ministers Meeting in Hyderabad from June 15-17
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The crucial G20 Agriculture Ministers' Meeting would be held in Hyderabad for three days from Thursday.

''#G20AMM2023 is scheduled to take place in Hyderabad from June 15th to June 17th. This event will witness one of the major impactful discussions where global leaders will be exchanging ideas to address worldwide possibilities in achieving sustainable agriculture,'' the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy had said here on June 12 that three meetings of the agriculture working group were held earlier in Indore, Chandigarh and Varanasi. The final meeting is in Hyderabad.

Besides India, 29 other countries will participate in the three-day event, he had said. Key persons from 10 international organisations would also participate in the meetings.

The main agenda of the meeting includes food security, sustainable agriculture for nutritional food, agriculture development under the leadership of women, agriculture and biodiversity, changes needed in agriculture sector to face climate change, Reddy had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023