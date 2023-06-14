Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2023 13:10 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 13:10 IST
Purola communal tension: SC declines to hear plea against 'Mahapanchayat'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea to prevent 'Mahapanchayat' proposed to be held in Purola Town of Uttarakhand on June 15 amid rising communal tensions in the state. A vacation bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah declined to entertain the plea, however, allowed the petitioner to approach the Uttarakhand High Court or concerned authorities for relief as per law.

As the apex court was not inclined to hear the plea, the petitioner withdrew the plea. Counsel appearing for the petitioner mentioned the matter before the bench seeking urgent listing of the case saying the 'Mahapanchayat' is scheduled to be held on June 15.

The counsel apprised the top court that an ultimatum has been given by certain groups to a particular community to leave the place before the 'Mahapanchayat' or face dire consequences. To this, the bench asked the lawyer, "Law and order is for the administration to handle. You move the High Court. Why do you come here? Why do you express distrust in approaching High Court? If there is a mandamus by this Court, High Court will pass orders. You should have some trust in the High Court. Why can't you trust the administration?"

The counsel replied that the apex court had earlier passed directions to the Uttarakhand government in a hate speech matter that it should take steps to ensure that no hate speeches are made in the State. The bench said the High Court can also pass appropriate orders if there is already a direction given by the Supreme Court.

Earlier today, the Uttarkashi district administration refused permission for the proposed 'Mahapanchayat' proposed to be held on June 15 in Purola over alleged 'love-jihad' cases. Following this, the District Magistrate said that section 144 CrPC has been imposed in Purola town. (ANI)

