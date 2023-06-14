Himachal CM Sukhu inaugurates online portal of Nurses Council

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has inaugurated the online portal of the Himachal Pradesh Nurses Registration Council (HPNRC), said an official statement. According to the statement, the newly launched website aims to provide nurses with convenient access to various services, including primary registration, registration renewal, No Objection Certificates (NOC), additional qualification updates, foreign verification and more, all from their comfort zone. Additionally, the portal will facilitate online migration and transfer of registration, the statement added.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister emphasized the State government's commitment to creating employment opportunities for youth and facilitating employment opportunities overseas. As part of this initiative, the website will eventually be integrated with the website of the Employment department enabling recruitment agencies to access relevant data, besides boosting employment generation and streamlining tracking processes, he said.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil, Principal of Indira Gandhi Medical College Dr. Sita Thakur and Registrar of the HPNRC Seema Brakta were also present on the occasion amongst others. (ANI)

