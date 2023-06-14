Fire breaks out at Russian power station close to Ukraine border -RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-06-2023 18:32 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 17:17 IST
A fire broke out on Wednesday at the Novocherkassk power station in Russia's southern Rostov region close to the border with Ukraine, state-owned news agency RIA reported.
It did not say what had caused the blaze.
