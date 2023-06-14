North East Delhi violence: Special cell files fifth supplementary chargesheet in larger conspiracy case

Delhi Police special cell has recently filed the fifth supplementary chargesheet in the larger conspiracy of the North Delhi riots case. Delhi police had registered a case under the section of UAPA and IPC for a larger conspiracy. Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Tahir Hussain and other persons are accused in this case.

The supplementary charge sheet has been filed before the court of Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Amitabh Rawat at Karkardooma Court on June 8. "Supplementary chargesheet has also been filed yesterday. Let a copy be supplied to all the accused persons/counsels against proper acknowledgement," ASJ Rawat said in an order on June 9.

The court also noted that a written request for exemption on behalf of SpecialCommissioner of Police, Special Cell received, stating that due to administrative exigencies, he is not in a position to attend the court and may be exempted from personal appearance today. In view of the request, the same is allowed. Earlier the court had asked the special commissioner to appear in person.

This case was initially registered by the crime branch and then transferred to the Special cell. In this case, the trial court rejected the bail of some accused persons except for Ishrat Jahan.

The bail application of Umar Khalid was dismissed by the Delhi High Court too. Other appeals against the trial court order denying bail are pending before the High Court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)