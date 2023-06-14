Left Menu

Germany to buy six IRIS-T air defence units for its air force

Germany will purchase six IRIS-T air defence systems for its air force at cost of some 950 million euros ($1.02 billion), a member of the budget committee told Reuters after lawmakers approved the deal on Wednesday.

Germany will purchase six IRIS-T air defence systems for its air force at cost of some 950 million euros ($1.02 billion), a member of the budget committee told Reuters after lawmakers approved the deal on Wednesday. The Luftwaffe is due to take delivery of the first unit in 2024.

Berlin has bought two IRIS-T units built by Diehl for Ukraine and pledged to send another two to Kyiv, but has not yet equipped its own forces with the systems. Boasting a range of some 40 kilometres (25 miles) and a 360 degree view, the IRIS-T SLM system is one of the most coveted weapons which Berlin has supplied to Kyiv.

Ukraine has deployed the units to shoot down cruise missiles with which Moscow has attacked power stations, and aircraft including Iranian-made Shahed drones. Kyiv has said it needs at least 12 of the defence systems. ($1 = 0.9275 euros)

