Indian Navy on standby in view of approaching cyclone Biparjoy

Biparjoy is expected to make landfall near the Jakhau coast, Gujarat on the evening of June 15 and will traverse all along the Rann of Kutch up to Rajasthan.

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2023 22:23 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 22:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
As cyclone 'Biparjoy' approaches the coastal region of Gujarat, four ships with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) bricks embarked are on standby at short notice, Indian Navy said in a statement. Biparjoy is expected to make landfall near the Jakhau coast, Gujarat on the evening of June 15 and will traverse all along the Rann of Kutch up to Rajasthan.

Five relief teams each at Porbandar and Okha and 15 relief teams at Valsura are on standby to render assistance to civil authorities. Helos at INS Hansa in Goa and INS Shikra in Mumbai are ready for embarkation/ ferry to Gujarat, added the statement.

P8i and Dornier aircraft ex-Hansa, Goa are on standby for aerial recce and transportation of relief material and personnel. Additional HADR stores and equipment are kept on standby for embarkation at short notice.

The Headquarters of Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy (HQWNC) and area headquarters are maintaining close liaison with state government/ civil authorities to provide assistance in the event of any contingency. Earlier Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the Armed Forces' preparedness for the cyclone's landfall.

Around 4,500 people have been shifted from their homes to shelter homes as a precautionary safety measure ahead of cyclone Biparjoy reaching the coast of Gujarat, informed the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Parth Talsania. The Border Security Force (BSF) has also prepared itself to overcome the challenges posed by the effects of the cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' along the Rann upto Rajasthan.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), this storm has reached very close to the coastal areas of Gujarat. It is very likely to move nearly northeastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by the evening of June 15, informed the IMD.

There is a possibility of heavy damage due to the cyclonic storm Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea. IMD has issued a warning for the coasts of Saurashtra and Kachchh. The Meteorological Department has placed this storm in the category of VSCS i.e. Very Severe Cyclonic Storm.

Authorities on Tuesday shifted around 30,000 people from coastal areas to temporary shelters ahead of Biparjoy's possible landfall near Jakhau port in Gujarat's Kutch district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

