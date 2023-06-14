Left Menu

India cuts base import duty on refined soyoil, sunflower oil to 12.5% -govt order

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2023 23:06 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 23:00 IST
India on Wednesday slashed base import duty on refined soyoil and sunflower oil to 12.5% from an earlier 17.5%, the government said in a notification, as the world's biggest vegetable oil buyer tries to dampen local prices.

The country imports soyoil and sunflower oil mainly from Argentina, Brazil, Ukraine and Russia.

