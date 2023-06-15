Left Menu

Vehicles damaged, buried under debris after parking lot collapses in Punjab's Mohali

According to Mohali police, the parking lot collapsed, when work was underway for basement digging of an adjacent under-construction building.

ANI | Updated: 15-06-2023 04:03 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 04:03 IST
Several vehicles were damaged after parking lot collapsed in Mohali. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several vehicles, mostly two-wheelers, were damaged and buried under debris after a parking lot collapsed in Punjab's Mohali district on Wednesday, the police said. The incident took place in the Sector-83 area of Mohali on Wednesday evening. No casualties have been reported, the police said.

According to Mohali police, the parking lot collapsed, when work was underway for basement digging of an adjacent under-construction building. CCTV footage of the incident showed two-wheelers and a couple of cars going down with the parking lot into a deep pit.

Officials said that some of the vehicles were completely damaged in the incident. No casualty or injury to anyone was reported. "9-10 bikes and one or two cars were damaged in the incident. No injuries have been reported," Mohali DSP Harsimran Singh said.

He said that a case will be registered and action will be taken accordingly. "A case will be registered and action will be taken against those found responsible," DSP Singh added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

