"All supreme audit institutions realise they function as nations' watchdog": CAG Murmu after SAI20 meet

By Suchitra Mukherjee The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, Girish Chandra Murmu, on Wednesday said that the SAI20 is a multi-dimensional grouping that provides a global narrative in multiple fields.

He was speaking after the conclusion of the SAI20 Summit of the SAI20 (Supreme Audit Institutions-20) Engagement Group under India's G20 Presidency in Goa. Speaking to ANI, CAG Murmu said, "I feel that SAI20 is one of the most important groupings. It represents 85 per cent of the GDP and 75 per cent of global trade. Almost two third of the world's population is governed by this group. While SCO is a grouping of nine countries and its purpose is limited to certain things. Whereas this G20 is overarching, it provides a global narrative in various fields and is multi-dimensional."

He said that there is a positive and overwhelming response in the grouping regarding an independent track for G20 auditors. "The response is very positive and overwhelming. All the supreme audit institutions realise that they function as a watchdog of the nation so there should be some distinct recognition and distinct position under this G20 framework that will be appropriate to the stretcher of the constitutional authority or the legal authority of any country," he said.

On being asked about the absence of US and European members from the meet, GC Murmu said that GC Murmu said that the response is quite good as compared to last year's summit in Bali. "We have had a very good response. In comparison to the first meeting at Bali, we have very good results. And those who could not come also conveyed their reasons. Nevertheless, we are meeting them on various forums. We have already provided the agenda on two emerging areas," the CAG further said. (ANI)

