Mandvi witnesses rough sea conditions, strong winds under influence of cyclone Biparjoy

As cyclone Biparjoy has hit several parts of Gujarat, Kachchh's Mandvi, on Thursday, witnessed rough sea conditions and strong winds. Earlier, the Indian Meteorological Department, on Sunday, gave a cyclone alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat.

The department issued the alert: "Cyclone alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coast: Yellow message, ESCS BIPARJOY over East-central Arabian sea, at 1730 IST of 11th June near lat 18.6E and long 67.7E, likely to cross between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) by noon of 15th June". Also, under the influence of the cyclone, high tidal waves hit Gujarat, on Thursday. According to the IMD, VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm) Biparjoy is to cross Saurashtra & Kutch & adjoining Pakistan coasts b/w Mandvi & Karachi near Jakhau Port by the evening of June 15.

In addition to this, ahead of the cyclone, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed in the state, on Wednesday. "NDRF and SDRF have been deployed in Kachchh's Mandvi and Naliya town which is likely to be affected as cyclone BIPARJOY is getting closer", said Naliya Police sub-inspector VR Ulva.

The weather department also mentioned the chances of heavy damage in the Arabian Seas. "There is a possibility of heavy damage due to the cyclonic storm BIPARJOY", said IMD. Also, authorities, on Tuesday, shifted around 30,000 people from coastal areas to temporary shelters considering Biparjoy's possible landfall near Jakhau's port in Gujarat's Kutch district.

"Because of the cyclone, Mandvi and Naliya are declared hotspots. We have made the public aware of the disaster The SDRF team is deployed for Ghnateshwar, Rajkot. The NDRF team has been deployed. The teams will be in direct contact with the DSP and SP Vaghela of Naliya Police. We will remain on alert and run the rescue operation as and when needed", said Ulva, Police Sub-inspector, Naliya (ANI).

