Angola fuel hike protesters clash with police

The subsidy cut nearly doubled the gasoline price to almost 300 kwanzas ($0.4781) per litre, although that was still below the market rate.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 20:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Angola

Angolan police fired tear gas in the capital Luanda and other cities Benguela and Namibe as thousands of protesters took to the streets a week after clashes over a recent fuel hike killed at least five people. President Joao Lourenco on June 8 fired the economic coordination minister and replaced him with the central bank governor in the wake of the deadly protests.

Africa’s second biggest crude oil producer earlier this month joined its larger continental rival Nigeria in reducing gasoline subsidies, almost doubling pump prizes and triggering protests. The subsidy cut nearly doubled the gasoline price to almost 300 kwanzas ($0.4781) per litre, although that was still below the market rate.

Local media at the time quoted Angolan Economic Coordination Minister Manuel Nunes Junior, who was subsequently fired, saying the aim was to rein in government spending. On Saturday in Benguela, a large crowd of protesters holding cardboard placards were shown on social and local media as anti-riot police with batons and helmets patrolled the streets.

In Luanda, police shot teargas to control the crowd, with TV footage showing at least one burning barricade spewing smoke. Police did not immediately respond to requests for details on people potentially injured or arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

