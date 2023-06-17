BJP deliberately insulting Hinduism by endorsing 'Adipurush': AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Left Menu

Aam Aadmi Party senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday strongly denounced the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their endorsement of the disrespectful treatment of Hindu deities in the movie, 'Adipurush'.

Aam Aadmi Party senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday strongly denounced the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their endorsement of the disrespectful treatment of Hindu deities in the movie, 'Adipurush'. He highlighted the BJP's support for the movie with derogatory dialogues "that portrays Lord Shri Ram, Mata Sita and Lord Shri Hanuman in a negative light".

Accusing the BJP of undermining Hinduism and hurting religious sentiments, Sanjay Singh demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, and all BJP leaders associated with this offensive movie. In a scathing attack, Singh called out several BJP Chief Ministers and leaders for supporting the movie.

Directed by Om Raut, 'Adipurush' claimed to be based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, the movie was released yesterday to negative reviews and public backlash for its crude representation of revered Hindu deities. Emphasising the significance of Lord Shri Ram, Mata Sita and Lord Shri Hanuman in the hearts of Hindus, the AAP leader expressed his deep disappointment and profound concern regarding the gravity of the recent controversy surrounding the film 'Adipurush.'

Singh said, "Every Hindu holds Lord Shri Ram, Mata Sita and Lord Shri Hanuman in utmost reverence and their heads bow down with respect as soon as their names are mentioned. And yet, the BJP has resorted to depicting them in a film that paints them in a negative light. These BJP leaders are partners in this grave insult of Lord Shri Ram, Mata Sita and Lord Shri Hanuman by making and supporting this film." "Those associated with this film had likely written what the party leaders had requested. It is imperative that the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party apologize before the entire Hindu community and the nation of India with folded hands," he added. (ANI)

