Left Menu

Union ministers to take part in Yoga Day celebrations at different places

As a part of International Yoga Day celebrations, many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in programs at different places.

ANI | Updated: 17-06-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 22:16 IST
Union ministers to take part in Yoga Day celebrations at different places
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As a part of International Yoga Day celebrations, many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in programs at different places. The International Day of Yoga is celebrated on June 21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, America, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister will be in the country. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be seen performing yoga on the Navy's aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in Kochi, while Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in the Yoga Day celebrations in the national capital itself.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will join the program at Nagpur, Maharashtra, Narendra Singh Tomar at Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Odisha, Piyush Goyal in Mumbai, Smriti Irani in Delhi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Pralhad Joshi at Hubli, Karnataka, Kiren Rijju in Arunachal Pradesh, and Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal, in Panaji, Goa. According to sources, Bharatiya Janata Party's national president JP Nadda has instructed all the MPs and MLAs to organize and participate in big events related to Yoga Day in their respective areas.

In December 2014, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution and declared June 21 as International Yoga Day, since then every year this day is celebrated with great enthusiasm in the whole world including India. Small and big organizations also celebrate Yoga Day at their level. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watch

NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watc...

 Global
2
Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

 England
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile 72 million years ago; Spain's PLD Space aborts test rocket launch and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; Meta rolls back measures to tackle COVID misinformation and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023