Kremlin: there appears to be 'no chance' of extending Black Sea grain deal

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday there appeared to be "no chance" of extending the deal permitting Ukraine to export grain safely across the Black Sea through Russian-controlled waters.

"It's hardly possible to predict any final decision here, but I can say that, judging de facto by the status quo that we have, this deal has no chance," Peskov told the Russian news outlet Izvestia in footage posted on its Telegram channel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)