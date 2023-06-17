Left Menu

Kremlin: there appears to be 'no chance' of extending Black Sea grain deal

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2023 02:33 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 22:52 IST
Kremlin: there appears to be 'no chance' of extending Black Sea grain deal
Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday there appeared to be "no chance" of extending the deal permitting Ukraine to export grain safely across the Black Sea through Russian-controlled waters.

"It's hardly possible to predict any final decision here, but I can say that, judging de facto by the status quo that we have, this deal has no chance," Peskov told the Russian news outlet Izvestia in footage posted on its Telegram channel.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watch

NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watc...

 Global
2
Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

 England
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile 72 million years ago; Spain's PLD Space aborts test rocket launch and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; Meta rolls back measures to tackle COVID misinformation and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023