Left Menu

Indian Army rescues 3,500 tourists stranded due to landslides in North Sikkim

"Around 3500 tourists were stranded due to the landslides and washing away of a bridge near Chungthang in North Sikkim," Lt Col Mahendra Rawat Public Relations Officer, Defence said.

ANI | Updated: 17-06-2023 23:29 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 23:29 IST
Indian Army rescues 3,500 tourists stranded due to landslides in North Sikkim
Indian Army restoring a bridge swept away in landslide after heavy rains lashed Sikkim on Friday(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Army on Saturday rescued around 3500 tourists who were stranded after a bridge was swept away near Chungthang in North Sikkim due to landslides triggered by heavy rains a day earlier in the state, a press release said. Heavy rains lashed North Sikkim on June 16.

"Around 3500 tourists were stranded due to the landslides and washing away of a bridge near Chungthang in North Sikkim," Lt Col Mahendra Rawat Public Relations Officer, Defence said. Troops of the Trishakti Corps, the Indian Army and personnel of the Border Roads Organisation swung into action and worked overnight amid heavy rains to create a temporary crossing over the flash flood area to facilitate the rescue of tourists, the PRO further added.

"The tourists were extended help to cross over the river," it said, adding that efforts are on to restore the road connectivity, while the evacuation of tourists would continue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watch

NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watc...

 Global
2
Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

 England
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile 72 million years ago; Spain's PLD Space aborts test rocket launch and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; Meta rolls back measures to tackle COVID misinformation and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023