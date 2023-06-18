Himachal Pradesh: BJP stages protest at Kangra demanding fair probe in Chamba murder case

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) staged a protest at Kangra district headquarters in Himachal Pradesh against the state government demanding a fair investigation in the brutal murder case of a 21-year-old boy in Chamba. The protesting leaders and workers submitted a memorandum to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.

BJP workers raised slogans against the state government and protested against Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu for not taking any action on the Manohar murder case. Former Dharamshala MLA Vishal Nehariya said that the state government is not conducting a fair investigation into the brutal murder of Manohar Lal in Chamba.

He said that every worker of the BJP party stands with the victim's family and also demands strict punishment for all the accused involved. Criticising the Congress government he said, "The state is still silent on this matter and neither the Chief Minister of the state Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is speaking anything on this matter nor any minister from his government on this matter. No leader or MLA from the Congress government has yet gone to meet the victim's family."

BJP state media in-charge Rakesh Sharma said that the way Manohar Lal was murdered and his body was thrown in a sack into pieces, all this was done under a conspiracy. He said, "Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu himself did not go to Chamba."

The matter pertains to the murder of 21-year-old youth, identified as Manohar, in Chamba, who was in an alleged relationship with a girl from a different community. The youth's body was later found in a mutilated condition in a drain. A total of five people have been arrested in the matter and prohibitory forces are in place, according to police.

In the wake of the incident, Section 144 and prohibitory orders have been enforced in the Kihar police station area of Chamba district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)