J-K: Enrolment of girls in schools is increasing in border areas

In Jammu and Kashmir, there has been a particular emphasis on raising the percentage of girls who attend school. Girls' enrollment in public schools has significantly increased as a result of the special programme, particularly in outlying villages and border regions. One of the causes of this is the government's provision of incentives to girls, such as free uniforms, free books, and scholarships. In addition, girls who excel in academics and extracurricular activities are praised.

In the border region of the Poonch district, a Model Higher Secondary School distributed scholarships under the "Betti Hai Anmol" programme. Atiqa Jan, a member of the District Development Council, Neelam Sharma, the higher secondary school's principal, and Mundi Anju Rishi, the acting zonal education officer. Eleven talented female students from the school received a scholarship worth Rs. 55,000 each. The program was organized under the guidance of Anwar Khan, Principal Model Higher Secondary School, Savjian, Poonch with the aim of creating awareness among the public about the importance of girl child education. The programme was distinctive and offered women particular consideration. 13 cultural programmes were all given by female students. The three main guests and the program's anchor were all female.

It was done to emphasise the strength of women. Sanam Irshad Bande, who earned a distinction in the board exam for the 12th grade, received a memento and a certificate of appreciation. The students were encouraged by Zonal Education Officer Mundi to recognise their talent and put forth an endless effort to reach their objectives. Neelam Sharma, principal of Shindra Higher Secondary School, urged the students to maintain emotional stability while pursuing their academic and extracurricular objectives. Atiqa John D, a member of the District Development Council, expressed her gratitude and congratulations to the Model Higher Secondary School Savjian's principal and staff for their success in the board exams. She instructed the girls to choose a goal and follow a plan of action to reach it.

She was grateful to Anwar Khan, Principal of the Model Higher Secondary School, Savjian for helping the students in this isolated border region realise their full potential. Students from Government Middle School Maidan and Girls Middle School Saujian also took part in the cultural event. The programme was directed by the teacher Ajit Kaur. The Sarpanch Mandi Participating in the programme were Mubasher Hussain, Pir Tariq, Naima Akhtar, Master Khadim Hussain, Mehraj Khalid, and Ismail Bhat in addition to Sarpanch Baila Khawaja Abdul Razak.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Rashmi Khajuria. Refreshments were given to all of the students by the school administration. The participants in the cultural programme were also given prizes. (ANI)

