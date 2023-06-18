Left Menu

Delhi police arrest two in RK Puram double murder case

Delhi police arrested the prime accused and his associate hours after two sisters were shot dead in Ambedkar Basti under R K Puram police station area during early morning hours of Sunday, said police.

Delhi police arrested three people hours after two sisters were shot dead in Ambedkar Basti under RK Puram police station area during the early morning hours of Sunday, said police. The deceased women identified as Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29) were rushed to SJ Hospital but the duo succumbed to injuries, said police further.

According to police, more than two dozen of men reached at victim's residence in Ambedkar Basti during the early morning hours of Sunday, the assailants were looking for the victim's brother named Lalit. Lalit managed to escape and angered by this, the assailants allegedly deliberately shot both my sisters. Manoj C, Deputy Commissioner of Police South West Delhi said "Two women were shot dead in Ambedkar Basti under R K Puram police station area on Sunday morning. Following the incident we have arrested the men identified as Arjun, Michael and Dev involved in the incident. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway."

Talking to the media persons, the victim's brother Lalit said, "I had gone to collect my money pending with someone, but after not getting it, I returned to home. After some time, more than two dozen assailants came to my house looking for me and started firing indiscriminately. Somehow I managed to escape, angered by this, the assailants deliberately shot both my sisters. One has been shot in the chest while the other in the stomach, both of them died during treatment in the hospital." Prima facie, the reason behind the shooting seems to be some money settlement issue, however, the exact cause will be ascertained only after a prolonged investigation, said the police official.

Following the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioned Delhi's law and order situation. In a tweet, Kejriwal wrote "Our thoughts are with the families of both women. May their souls rest in peace. The people of Delhi have started feeling very insecure. The people responsible for Delhi's law and order are conspiring to capture the entire Delhi government, instead of fixing the law and order. Today, if Delhi's law and order were under the AAP government instead of LG, then Delhi would have been safest"

Meanwhile, BJP leader and MP Manoj Tiwari when asked about Kejriwal's comment he said, "I don't want to speak much on this, people who are doing politics on such incidents fail to fulfil their prime responsibilities. Continuous fire incidents are being reported in Delhi which needs to be stopped." Advising Delhi CM over rising anger-related issues in Delhi, Tiwari said, "Arvind Kejriwal should work over such rising anger-related issues in Delhi." Another BJP leader and MLA from Delhi's Badarpur Ramvir Singh Bidhuri also gave condolence to the victim's family. (ANI)

