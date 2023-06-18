BSF, Border Guard Bangladesh hold meeting to check transborder crimes

Left Menu

Top officials of the border security forces of India and Bangladesh held a courtesy meeting at the Indo-Bangladesh International Border in the Dhubri district of Assam on Sunday and discussed many important border issues and constructive solutions to curb various trans-border crimes jointly, said the Border Security Force (BSF).

Top officials of the border security forces of India and Bangladesh held a courtesy meeting at the Indo-Bangladesh International Border in the Dhubri district of Assam on Sunday and discussed many important border issues and constructive solutions to curb trans-border crimes jointly, said the Border Security Force (BSF). The BSF delegation was led by Dinesh Kumar Yadav, Inspector General, Guwahati Frontier, and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) delegation was led by Brig Gen Md Morshed Alam, Region Commander, North West Region.

"During the meeting, many important border issues and constructive solutions to curb various trans-border crimes jointly by BSF and BGB were discussed. Emphasis was laid upon sharing real-time information at the cutting-edge level between both border guarding Forces," said an official statement from Frontier HQ BSF, Guwahati. Various initiatives were also discussed to enhance mutual trust and cooperation between both the border guarding forces. Confidence-building measures and programs at all levels be organized, said BSF.

The statement said that the meeting concluded in a cordial atmosphere and yielded positive results. It was also mutually agreed to make all possible efforts to ensure peace and tranquillity along the borders. Both sides shared commitment and expressed satisfaction over the outcome and reiterated full commitment to ensuring their effective implementation in a collaborative manner, said the statement.

Expressing satisfaction over the outcome of the meeting Commanders of both delegations reiterated their commitment to work jointly for maintaining peace and tranquility on the Indo-Bangladesh border, said BSF. (ANI)

