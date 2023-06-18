Yogi govt to send officers to different districts for monitoring electricity system

Taking another major decision to improve the electricity system of Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government is sending a team of 27 officers from Lucknow to different districts. These officers will act as nodal officers in the districts and will regularly monitor the power system.

It is notable that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently given instructions to repair the electrical system due to the scorching heat. Expressing displeasure over the undeclared power cuts, he had asked to fix feeder-wise responsibility. In this sequence, UPPCL President M Devraj has given the responsibility of improving the electricity system of the districts to the officers posted in Shakti Bhawan.

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Chairman M Devraj decided to send senior officers of the corporation to monitor the action being taken in the districts for further improvement in the state's power system and to ensure quality power supply to the consumers as per the intention of the Chief Minister. These officers include Managing Directors and Director level officers.

UPPCL has made all of them the nodal officers of different districts of the state. As per the instructions issued by the Chairman, 27 officers will visit their allotted communities from June 19 to June 21 to check 5 points including power supply, condition of damaged power and distribution transformers, availability of distribution transformers in workshops, and availability of materials in stores. After analyzing and monitoring the status and disposal of complaints related to power supply, they will present their report to the corporate headquarters on June 22. (ANI)

