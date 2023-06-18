Left Menu

UP: Top officers sent to districts to monitor power system

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (UPPCL) on Sunday decided to send a team of 27 officers from Lucknow to different districts to improve the state's electricity system. These officers will act as nodal officers in the districts and will regularly monitor the power system, said the state officials.

ANI | Updated: 18-06-2023 23:52 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 23:52 IST
UP: Top officers sent to districts to monitor power system
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (UPPCL) on Sunday decided to send a team of 27 officers from Lucknow to different districts to improve the state's electricity system. These officers will act as nodal officers in the districts and will regularly monitor the power system, said the state officials. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently given instructions to repair the electrical system due to the scorching heat. Expressing displeasure over the undeclared power cuts, he had asked to fix feeder-wise responsibility.

In this sequence, UPPCL President M Devraj has given the responsibility of improving the electricity system of the districts to the officers posted in Shakti Bhawan. Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Chairman M Devraj decided to send senior officers of the corporation to monitor the action being taken in the districts for further improvement in the power system of the state and to ensure quality power supply to the consumers as per the intention of the Chief Minister, said officials.

These officers include Managing Directors and Director level officers. UPPCL has made all of them the nodal officers of different districts of the state. As per the instructions issued by the Chairman, 27 officers visited their allotted districts from June 19 to June 21 to check 5 points (power supply, condition of damaged power and distribution transformers, availability of distribution transformers in workshops, availability of materials in stores).

After analyzing and monitoring the status and disposal of complaints related to power supply, they will present their report to the corporate headquarters on June 22, said officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global
2
Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

 Global
3
73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocation without auction: ISpA

73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocati...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023