Left Menu

Several injured as bus overturns in Uttarakhand's Champawat

A bus on its way from Dhaun towards Champawat overturned 1 km ahead of Ritha Sahib on Sunday night, informed the District Disaster Control Room.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2023 09:31 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 09:31 IST
Several injured as bus overturns in Uttarakhand's Champawat
Injured getting treatment after bus overturned in Champawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A bus on its way from Dhaun towards Champawat overturned 1 km ahead of Ritha Sahib on Sunday night, informed the District Disaster Control Room. According to the police, the bus reportedly had 50-60 passengers at the time of the accident.

The incident left several passengers injured who were admitted to the district hospital. However, no casualties were reported.

Further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, in another accident, at least 10 passengers were injured when a shuttle bus collided with a pole near the arrival-exit road of the Bengaluru airport on Sunday morning, said officials.

"At approximately 5:00 AM on June 18, 2023, a shuttle bus operating between T1 and T2 of BLR Airport (Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru) collided with a pole near the T2 Arrival exit road, resulting in injuries to 10 people," a BIAL Spokesperson said. The spokesperson said there were 17 passengers in the bus when the accident occurred. "There were a total of 17 passengers (15 passengers and 2 staff) who were onboard the bus. The injured were taken to a hospital for immediate medical attention." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti camp; Indian drugmaker denies syrup exported to Liberia is toxic and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti cam...

 Global
4
Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, oil shares

Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023