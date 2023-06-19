Left Menu

Delhi: 2 held for stabbing DU student to death over dispute

Two people have been apprehended by Delhi Police in connection with the incident where a student was stabbed to death in Delhi University's South Campus on Sunday, police said.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2023 09:42 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 09:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons including a school dropout have been apprehended by Delhi Police in connection with the incident where a student was stabbed to death in Delhi University Campus on Sunday, police said on Monday. According to police, two persons, identified as Rahul - a 1st year BA student - and Haroon - a school dropout and friend of Rahul - have been apprehended in connection to the incident.

"The investigation is in progress. We have identified two more persons involved in this incident," Manoj C, DCP (South West Delhi) told ANI. Officials said that the victim student was allegedly stabbed to death at Delhi University's South Campus on Sunday afternoon.

The police in its preliminary investigation found that a fight broke out between the two over a dispute pertaining to a girl, during which the victim was stabbed to death. DCP Manoj C said that the deceased student, identified as Nikhil, was a BA (H) 1st-year student of the School of Open Learning.

"About a week ago, one of the students in college misbehaved with his girlfriend. On Sunday, at 12:30 pm, the main accused from the same college along with 3 others met Nikhil outside the college gate and stabbed him," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

