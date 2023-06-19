Left Menu

French energy minister: We must take into account each country on coal

Reuters | Luxembourg | Updated: 19-06-2023 13:19 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 13:15 IST
France's Energy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher on Monday called a recent Swedish proposal to extend financial aid for coal-fired power plants an "ambitious approach", in a hint Paris was more open towards the move than other member states like Germany.

"We need to take into account the reality of each country to ensure their capacity to provide energy to their people and to their industries," the French Energy minister told reporters ahead of a meeting in Luxembourg

