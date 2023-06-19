French energy minister: We must take into account each country on coal
Reuters | Luxembourg | Updated: 19-06-2023 13:19 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 13:15 IST
- Country:
- Luxembourg
France's Energy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher on Monday called a recent Swedish proposal to extend financial aid for coal-fired power plants an "ambitious approach", in a hint Paris was more open towards the move than other member states like Germany.
"We need to take into account the reality of each country to ensure their capacity to provide energy to their people and to their industries," the French Energy minister told reporters ahead of a meeting in Luxembourg
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Luxembourg
- French
- France
- Agnes Pannier-Runacher
- Swedish
- Germany
- Paris
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Haddad Maia becomes first Brazilian woman to reach French Open last 16 in 44 years; Tennis-Swiatek serves up double bagel as Gauff, Rune, Ruud advance and more
French Open: Coco Gauff rallies past Mirra Andreeva to reach fourth round
Mbappe wins record 5th French golden boot, Rennes earns Europa League spot, Auxerre relegated
French Open: Ons Jabeur rallies past Olga Danilovic to book Round of 16 spot
French Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia fends off Ekaterina Alexandrova to reach fourth round