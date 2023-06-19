Left Menu

Uttarakhand: CM Dhami approves Rs 4.52 cr for construction of Triyuginarayan-Toshi motor road

Meanwhile, CM Dhami has also approved Rs 4.70 crore for the improvement of the Taunidhar-Paling motor road and asphalting work by PC.

Uttarakhand: CM Dhami approves Rs 4.52 cr for construction of Triyuginarayan-Toshi motor road
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given financial approval of Rs 4.52 crore for the construction of the Triyuginarayan-Toshi motor road in Kedarnath Assembly constituency area, said a statement by the Chief Minister's Office. Meanwhile, CM Dhami has also approved Rs 4.70 crore for the improvement of the Taunidhar-Paling motor road, added the statement.

Uttarakhand CM has also approved Rs 3.64 crore for the work of asphalting km 3 to 5 and km 6 to 8 of Chalkudia Masmoli-Saknoli-Naukheli Motorway in Chaubattakhal Assembly, the Chief Minister Office (CMO) stated. "Along with this, approval of Rs 38.52 lakh has been granted by the Chief Minister for the construction of a link road by interlocking tiles to connect the Civil Hospital Khatima with the Sales Tax Office road from Tehsil Road in Khatima Vidhansabha, next to Kendriya Vidyalaya," it stated.

Moreover, CM Dhami has approved a total of Rs 32.24 lakh for STPs in Hari Awas Colony and Kargi Chowk in Race Course for the installation of a rainwater harvesting system in various government offices. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

