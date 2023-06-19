Left Menu

Himachal CM Sukhu extends birthday greetings to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

The Chief Minister said, "Throughout his political career, Rahul Gandhi has shown dedication and a strong commitment to serving the people of the country. His leadership has inspired many and hoped that Gandhi would continue to inspire others in the times to come."

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2023 22:42 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 22:33 IST
Himachal CM Sukhu extends birthday greetings to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday extended greetings to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his 53rd birthday, said a press release on Monday. The Chief Minister said, "Throughout his political career, Rahul Gandhi has shown dedication and a strong commitment to serving the people of the country. His leadership has inspired many and hoped that Gandhi would continue to inspire others in the times to come."

Born on June 19, 1970, Gandhi was also greeted by many other politicians on social media. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also extended greetings to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and wished him a long journey.

"Birthday greetings to dear brother Thiru @RahulGandhi. We have a long journey ahead of us to save the democratic ethos of India. Let us march together," CM Stalin tweeted. Moreover, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also extended his warm greetings.

"Warm birthday greetings to Shri @RahulGandhi. Your unflinching commitment to Constitutional values and your indomitable courage in the face of adversity is admirable. May you continue speaking truth to power and be the voice of millions of Indians, while spreading the message of compassion and harmony," Kharge tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bats suffer hearing loss too, but how they adapt may help humans

Bats suffer hearing loss too, but how they adapt may help humans

 Israel
2
Four killed, 45 injured in Jenin camp during Israel raid

Four killed, 45 injured in Jenin camp during Israel raid

 Israel
3
UNHCR, IOM call for urgent action to prevent further deaths in Mediterranean

UNHCR, IOM call for urgent action to prevent further deaths in Mediterranean

 Global
4
Five major interconnected priority areas to move tourism towards sustainable development: Secretary Tourism

Five major interconnected priority areas to move tourism towards sustainable...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023