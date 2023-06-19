MSMEs are powerful means of investment and employment: MP CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are the powerful means of investment and employment and are partners in the prosperity and development of the state. CM Chouhan on Monday inaugurated the State Level MSME Summit at Hotel Amer Green in the state capital Bhopal and made the remark while addressing the programme.

Chouhan said, "The spirit of creating a strong industrial landscape and employment generation is embedded in every pore of the roadmap which we have prepared for building an Atma Nirbhar Madhya Pradesh for an Atmanirbhar Bharat. The role of big industries is as important as the role of micro, small and medium entrepreneurs in the yagya that is going on to make a 21st-century Atmanirbhar Bharat under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi." "The role of these entrepreneurs is very important in providing employment to the youth, they are a powerful means of creating investment and employment opportunities at the local level. The state government is committed to providing all possible cooperation to help and develop these units working locally on local resources. For this purpose, the theme of the summit being held today has been kept as 'Positive coincidence of economic development - Micro, Small and Medium Industries of Madhya Pradesh'," Chouhan added.

The Chief Minister also presented MSME awards to successful entrepreneurs and MoUs were also exchanged between the state government and reputed companies and institutions of the country on the occasion. "Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are partners in the prosperity and development of Madhya Pradesh. This summit has been organised to discuss how we can move forward together," the CM stated.

"Enthusiasm is most important for success. You move forward by taking advantage of the Ease of Doing Business with positive thinking. Share the points where there is a need for improvement in government policies with the government. Whatever is best will be implemented. We will work together and take Madhya Pradesh forward. We are all determined to make India a leader in the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi," the CM further stated. He also said that 12 schemes are being implemented in the state to promote self-employment and small industries. Mukhyamantri Seekho Kamao Yojana is also being implemented, in which 700 works have been identified.

Entrepreneurs should join this scheme, connect youth, make them skilled and take advantage of the scheme. This scheme is useful for entrepreneurs and youth desirous of employment and is effective for making Madhya Pradesh capable and self-reliant, he added. Policies and schemes are being prepared and implemented according to the requirements of industries of each level. There are immense possibilities of industrial development due to abundant availability of mineral resources, adequate land bank, well-developed road infrastructure, increasing agricultural productivity and investment-friendly policies in the state. A separate department has been constituted for the development of the MSME sector, he further added.

The CM further said, "Several provisions have been made to encourage startups and provide them a better ecosystem. Expressways are being developed with a better road network. Along with this, investment corridors will also be built. Clusters of industries are being developed for better industrial infrastructure facilities. New employment opportunities are being created with "one district-one product". Along with Global Skill Park, ITIs are also being empowered at divisional and district level for the availability of skilled human resources." "The state is moving towards continuous development. We are not a sick state anymore. The size of Madhya Pradesh's GSDP has crossed Rs 15 lakh crore. The per capita income of the state has increased to Rs 1.40 Lakh. This year's budget is Rs 3.14 lakh crore. The state has presented a unique example of financial management. The state government is simultaneously doing the work of giving Rs 1000 a month to the Ladli Bahnas and increasing the capital expenditure," the Chief Minister added. (ANI)

