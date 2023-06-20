Grant Road triple murder case: Mumbai police file 375-page chargesheet

Mumbai DB Marg Police on Monday filed a 375-page charge sheet against the accused Chetan Gala in Grant Road triple murder case. Statements of 72 witnesses were recorded in Grant Road triple murder case on Monday. On March 24, Chetan Gala stabbed five people living in the neighborhood out of anger, three people died in the Hospital during treatment, and one woman was stabbed by the accused 30 times.

Neighbors Jayendra Mistry and Elabai Mistry along with 18-year-old girl Jenil Brahmabhat were killed in the attack by the accused. The incident took place on March 24 in the year 2023. Some passer has recorded the video on their phone, which has also been submitted as evidence in this chargesheet. CCTV footage near the building has also been included in the charge sheet. (ANI)

