Business brief

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-06-2023 21:35 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 21:35 IST
Non-banking finance company TruCap Finance Ltd, formerly known as Dhanvarsha Finvest Limited, on Tuesday announced the listing of its shares on the NSE.

The lender, which focuses on borrowers from the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector, is already listed on the BSE.

''We are delighted to announce our company's listing on the NSE, marking an important milestone in our journey. We believe this announcement will open up opportunities for more investors to be a part of our growth story. ''We remain committed to delivering value to all our stakeholders, including our customers, employees, shareholders, and the communities in which we operate,'' Rohan Juneja, Managing Director and CEO of TruCap, said.

TruCap opened 54 branches from April 2022 to May 2023, taking the total count to 94. It has also tied up with HDFC Bank, DCB Bank, Central Bank of India, Shivalik Small Finance Bank and UGRO Capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

