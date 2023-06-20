Sudanese army releases photos purporting to show fire at intelligence headquarters
Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2023 22:46 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 22:46 IST
The Sudanese army released photos on Tuesday purporting to show a large fire at intelligence headquarters in Khartoum.
The intelligence headquarters is based in the same complex as the defense ministry, the army headquarters and a presidential residence.
