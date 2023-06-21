Goa govt signs pact with Temple Connect for revival, development of temple eco-system

The Goa government on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Temple Connect, an organisation dedicated to the revival and development of the temple eco-system.

The MoU was signed between Goa's Director of Tourism Suneel Anchipaka and CEO of Temple Connect Giresh Kulkarni in the presence of State chief minister Pramod Sawant, State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte and others.

Talking to reporters after the signing of the pact, Khaunte said that the Temple Connet will help enhance the tourism potential by linking our temples to a Global Circuit, giving worldwide exposure to the spiritual and cultural heritage of Goa.

A senior tourism department official said that this MOU outlines the general understanding between Goa and the temple connected and is intended to express the parties' mutual interest in exploring the potential business opportunities.

As per the MoU, both parties will collaborate to identify and prioritise temples in need of preservation and restoration, and jointly implement initiatives to ensure their proper upkeep and maintenance. The initiative will be first launched in five temples on a pilot basis.

The MoU will help the Goa government to have coordinated efforts to showcase the rich spiritual and cultural heritage of Goa's temples, leveraging various marketing channels and platforms to attract a wider audience and encourage responsible tourism.

''The MoU will work in conjunction with relevant stakeholders to enhance the infrastructure surrounding temples, such as improving accessibility, parking facilities, visitor amenities and signages, thereby facilitating a seamless and enjoyable visitor experience,'' the official said.

The agreement also collaborates to provide specialised training programmes and workshops for temple priests, guides and other relevant personnel, focusing on hospitality, communication skills and heritage conservation to enhance the overall tourism experience for which commercials and workings will be discussed independently in case applied.

The MoU also will promote joint initiatives to document and research the historical and cultural significance of temples in Goa, contributing to the overall understanding and appreciation of these sacred sites.

The official said that Temple Connect will interface with temples independently, and it will be purely on the temples' outlay to engage or not to engage with our offering based on the Temple Trust's decisions regarding the offerings.

