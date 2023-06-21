Left Menu

Delhi Police identify caller who threatened to 'kill' PM Modi, Amit Shah & CM Nitish Kumar

Delhi Police on Wednesday said they have identified the person, who allegedly made calls threatening to 'kill' Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2023 20:44 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 20:44 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police on Wednesday said they have identified the person, who allegedly made calls threatening to 'kill' Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The accused, according to Delhi Police, was identified as Sudheer Sharma, a resident of Madipur, Paschim Vihar, in the national capital.

Briefing media persons, an officer of Delhi Police said a team has been put together to catch him at the earliest. Police said Sharma, according to his family members, was a habitual drinker.

A team was deployed to locate the caller as soon as the calls were received, police said. "The man who made calls threatening to kill the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and Bihar CM has been identified as Sudheer Sharma, a resident of Madipur. His family members have said he is a habitual drinker. The police are trying to locate him," the officer said.

The officer, from the Delhi Police's outer district, said they received two PCR calls on Wednesday from a man, threatening to "kill" the PM, HM and the Bihar CM. "After receiving the calls, a team was been deployed to locate the caller," the officer informed.

Further details are awaited (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

