15,000 'Apda Mitra', state volunteers to assist in emergency situation during monsoon in HP

PTI | Shivmogga | Updated: 21-06-2023 22:39 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 22:39 IST
Over 15,000 'Apda Mitra' and state volunteers will assist in any emergency situation arising out of inclement weather in the state during the monsoon season, a senior Himachal Pradesh official said here on Wednesday.

Presiding over a meeting on preparations for the impending monsoon season, Principal Secretary of the Revenue department Onkar Chand Sharma said it is an endeavour of the state government to ensure that not a single life is lost due to lack of preparedness.

'Apda Mitra' and other volunteers should be provided training and frequent workshops should be held, and there should be no delay in providing aid, grants and relief to the affected and needy people, he said.

Sharma said those involved in disaster management and relief should make use of the 'Sachet' app, developed by the National Disaster Management Authority.

The app provides quick weather-related alerts and issues do's and don'ts at the time of emergency at a particular place and time, officials said.

In a statement issued here, the principal revenue secretary said accumulation and dissemination of real-time information on changes in levels of water bodies and dams, earthquakes, cloud bursts, lightning and other natural disasters can prove vital in preventing loss of life and property.

He also directed the district administrations to keep a check on illegal mining, especially on riverbeds, as it causes damage to roads and triggers landslides.

The official asked the departments concerned to keep a watch on vulnerable areas and act promptly to minimise risks and make sure that drains are clear and machines required are available and properly serviced for deployment.

It was also discussed at the meeting that small dams in the state should also be brought under the ambit of the Dams Safety Act, 2021.

Advance stocking of food items, blankets, sleeping bags, water storage tanks and fogging machines should be ensured in risk-prone areas, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

