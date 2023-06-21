Left Menu

DRI seizes 'Black Cocaine' worth Rs 32 crore at Ahemdabad Airport, one arrested

"Examination of the passenger, trolley and cabin bag did not reveal any concealment. However, it was observed that the base and walls of the bag had an unusually thick rubbery material. Examination by canines squad and testing by field testing kit resulted negative for the presence of contraband," a senior official said.

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2023 22:49 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 22:49 IST
DRI seizes 'Black Cocaine' worth Rs 32 crore at Ahemdabad Airport, one arrested
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday arrested one Brazilian national for allegedly trying to smuggle 3.21 Kg of "Black Cocaine" worth Rs 32 crore at Ahemdabad Airport. DRI said that based on specific intelligence it intercepted a Brazilian national travelling from Sau Paulo Airport to Ahmedabad International Airport.

"Examination of the passenger, trolley and cabin bag did not reveal any concealment. However, it was observed that the base and walls of the bag had an unusually thick rubbery material. Examination by canines squad and testing by field testing kit resulted negative for the presence of contraband," a senior official said. DRI said that the substance recovered, weighing 3.221 kgs, has been seized and a person has been arrested.

A team of FSL was also called for an examination. "The said rubbery material was observed to be very brittle and turning granular on applying pressure. Hence, a team of officers from Forensic Science Lab, Ahmedabad was called on the spot. The FSL officers examined the said granular black substance with a specialized field testing kit which showed positive for the presence of cocaine," the official said.

"It was found that the said rubbery substance is called "black cocaine" wherein cocaine is mixed with charcoal and other chemicals to give it a black rubbery appearance to camouflage and to evade detection by Canines and field testing kit," the official added. Further investigation is underway into the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023