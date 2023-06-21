Delhi: Kenyan passenger held with Cocaine worth Rs 38.05 Crore at Airport

Delhi Customs department on Wedneday apprehended one Kenyan passenger at IGI Airport with three whisky bottles containing cocaine weighing 2537 grams. Customs Department said that the accused Kenyan passenger had arrived from Addis Ababa.

The recovered cocaine is having an international value of Rs 38.05 Crore. "Delhi Customs held one Kenyan passenger who arrived at IGI Airport, Delhi from Addis Ababa with three whisky bottles collectively weighing 4.145 Kg, and recovered a total of 2537 grams of cocaine (approximately), having an international value of Rs 38.05 Crore," an official statement said.

Further investigation is underway into the incident. Earlier on June 20, the Customs Department of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) Delhi destroyed 1,289 units of liquor bottles and 51.68 kg of drugs.

According to the Customs official, the liquor bottles of different brands pertain to lost property or detained goods. (ANI)

