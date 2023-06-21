US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as Powell hints at further rate hikes

Wall Street extended its sell-off on Wednesday as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's congressional testimony reinforced the central bank's campaign to rein in inflation as he hinted at the likelihood of further interest rate hikes.

All three major U.S. stock indexes were on track to notch their third straight daily declines, with interest rate sensitive momentum stocks weighing the tech-laden Nasdaq down most. Tesla Inc, along AI-related stocks such as Microsoft Corp and Nvidia Corp were the heaviest drags.

In his testimony before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee, Powell reiterated the fact that the central bank remains "strongly committed to bringing inflation back down to our 2% goal," and said it would be "a pretty good guess" that future rate hikes are in the cards if the economy continues on its current path. "Powell is not going to diverge from what he said at the press conference last week; the Fed is going to be hawkish until inflation reaches 2%," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. "The Fed is keeping this tough talk going because they don’t want the markets to get over enthusiastic."

At last glance, financial markets have priced in a 79% likelihood of another 25 basis point interest rate hike at the conclusion of July's monetary policy meeting, according to CME's FedWatch tool. At 2:00PM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 17.9 points, or 0.05%, to 34,035.97, the S&P 500 lost 13.67 points, or 0.31%, to 4,375.04 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 124.88 points, or 0.91%, to 13,542.41.

Among the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500, energy stocks led the gainers, rebounding from its biggest daily plunge in over a month. Communication services and tech suffered the largest percentage drops. Tesla Inc was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, sliding 4.6%. Barclays downgraded its rating on the stock to "equal weight" from "overweight," saying the electric automaker's recent rally was too sharp relative to fundamentals.

Package delivery firms FedEx and United Parcel Service Inc dropped 2.7% and 2.1%, respectively, after FedEx posted disappointing quarterly earnings and said waning global demand is pressuring its profit margins. Crypto firms, including Coinbase, Riot Platforms , Marathon Digital and Bit Digital, gained between 1.6% and 5.2%, as Bitcon breeched the $30,000 level.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.01-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.31-to-1 ratio favored decliners. The S&P 500 posted 14 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 67 new highs and 104 new lows.

