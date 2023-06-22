Left Menu

Assam: Nearly 1.20 lakh people in 20 districts affected by floods

The flood situation in Assam on Wednesday marginally worsened as nearly 1.20 lakh people in 20 districts have been affected by the deluge.

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2023 08:10 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 08:10 IST
A visual from Assam. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The flood situation in Assam on Wednesday marginally worsened as nearly 1.20 lakh people in 20 districts have been affected by the deluge. According to the reports of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), following torrential rains in Assam, other neighbouring states and the neighbouring country Bhutan, the water levels of several rivers are flowing above the danger level mark and inundated new areas.

The water level of the Beki River is flowing above the danger level mark at Road Bridge, Pagladiya at Nt Road Crossing and Puthimari River at Nh Road Crossing. 780 villages under 45 revenue villages of Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Udalguri districts are affected by flood and urban floods have also been reported Bajali, Darrang, Kamrup (Metro), Kokrajhar and Nalbari districts.

The ASDMA flood report said, "44707 people have been affected alone in Nalbari district followed by 26571 people in Baksa, 25096 people in Lakhimpur, 15610 people in Tamulpur, 3840 people in Barpeta district." The district's administration set up 14 relief camps and 17 relief distribution centres and a total of 2091 people have taken shelter in relief camps in Baksa, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Nalbari and Tamulpur districts.

Over 1.07 lakh domestic animals, and poultry have also been affected in the first spell of flood in the flood-hit districts. The NDRF, SDRF, and Fire & Emergency Services are also engaged in rescue operations on Wednesday evacuating 1280 people from flood-hit areas.

The flood waters on Wednesday damaged 4 embankments, 72 roads, and 7 bridges. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

